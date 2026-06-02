Jordan and UAE Connect Stock Exchanges Through New Trading Platform

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates officially launched an electronic trading link on June 1, 2026, allowing investors to trade directly between the Amman Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange through the Tabadul digital platform.

The launch took place in Amman and was announced by Jordan’s capital market institutions and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). According to a statement from the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), the initiative is part of a broader strategic partnership between Jordan and the UAE aimed at expanding investment opportunities and improving connectivity between the two financial markets.

The new link enables investors to execute cross-border trades through registered brokerage firms in both countries. The system operates through Tabadul, a regional capital market network designed to facilitate mutual market access.

According to the ASE statement, the initiative is intended to broaden the investor base in both countries, improve market efficiency, enhance liquidity, and modernize regional digital infrastructure for capital markets.

Jordan Securities Commission Chairman Emad Abu Haltam described the launch as a significant strategic development for Arab financial markets. He said the connection would strengthen integration among regional exchanges, increase liquidity, improve efficiency, and provide investors with wider opportunities.

ADX Group CEO Abdulla Alnuaimi said the Tabadul platform represents an advanced model for cooperation among regional financial markets. He said the system offers a secure trading environment designed to enhance the attractiveness of the region’s financial sector.

ASE CEO Mazen Wathaifi said the electronic link reflects broader economic cooperation between Jordan and the UAE. He said the initiative would help the Amman Stock Exchange expand its access to regional and international financial markets while supporting efforts to attract Arab and foreign investment.

The cross-border trading arrangement forms part of a wider partnership between the two countries that also includes major infrastructure projects, including the $2.3 billion UAE-Jordan railway project launched earlier this year.

Tabadul was originally launched by ADX in 2022 as a platform intended to provide mutual market access under an integrated regulatory framework and promote greater connectivity among regional capital markets.