Jordan Appoints Ambassador to Syria, Citing New Political Reality

In a diplomatic development that reflects a significant shift in Jordanian-Syrian relations, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the appointment of Ambassador Sufyan al-Qudah as the kingdom’s representative to the Syrian Arab Republic. The move is widely interpreted as a reaffirmation of Amman’s support for Syria’s new government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, following the ousting of Bashar Assad’s regime.

This appointment comes within the broader context of an Arab trend toward rebuilding ties with Damascus, alongside regional efforts to support Syria’s postwar political and economic stabilization.

According to a statement issued by the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the appointment of al-Qudah “falls within the framework of revitalizing bilateral relations and enhancing political coordination and security cooperation in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples.” The ministry also reiterated the kingdom’s commitment to the “sovereignty and unity of Syria, and support for its reconstruction efforts and the restoration of its regional role.”

The new ambassador brings with him a distinguished diplomatic career, having held several high-level positions, most notably as the official spokesperson for the ministry and representing Jordan in critical regional portfolios. These credentials make him an ideal choice for the current transitional phase.

Dr. Khalil Al-Amari, professor of international relations at the University of Jordan, told The Media Line that the appointment of a new ambassador in Damascus is “a clear expression of Jordan’s vision for a post-Assad Syria,” noting that “Amman now views Damascus as a partner in restoring stability to southern Syria and as a key player in reducing border-related security threats and smuggling.”

Al-Amari added, “This diplomatic move cannot be separated from Jordan’s broader perspective that the Arab world must play a greater role in supporting Syria’s new institutions, especially after years of regional interventions that created dangerous power vacuums.”

On the economic front, economic expert Fares al-Hayari told The Media Line that commercial relations between Jordan and Syria are “likely to grow rapidly, provided there is political will and the proper regulatory framework.”

He pointed out that “the appointment of a permanent ambassador sends a positive signal to investors and provides reassurance that could facilitate the resumption of trade through the Nasib–Jaber border crossing and the reactivation of transport and export routes.”

Regarding the situation in As-Suwayda governorate, the Jordanian government stressed its full respect for Syria’s sovereignty and rejected any discriminatory pathways or special border corridors. Amman called for inclusive national solutions within the framework of the state, a position that aligns with Damascus’ stance on recent developments in the southern region.

The appointment of Ambassador al-Qudah is seen as the culmination of a long-standing Jordanian policy of supporting the Syrian revolution and its outcomes. It reaffirms Amman’s commitment to the principle of a “stable and united Syria” as an integral part of Arab national security.

Moreover, it opens the door to addressing unresolved bilateral issues such as border security, anti-smuggling efforts and energy exchange.

With this diplomatic step, bilateral ties are once again activated at the highest level, as the new Syria seeks to broaden its regional partnerships through the Amman gateway on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests.