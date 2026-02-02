Jordan Arrests 35 in Nationwide Anti-Drug Raids, Seizes Narcotics and Weapons

Jordanian authorities detained 35 people in a nationwide sweep targeting drug production, trafficking, and smuggling operations, seizing significant quantities of narcotics and firearms across multiple governorates, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Sunday.

According to the Petra news agency, the arrests were tied to 13 separate criminal cases involving drugs and weapons. PSD spokesperson Amer Sartawi said Anti-Narcotics Department teams, working alongside local police directorates and Gendarmerie forces, carried out coordinated security campaigns over the past several days.

In the southern governorate of Ma’an, security forces apprehended 10 wanted dealers and suppliers. In the nearby southern Shouneh district, raids on three locations used for marijuana cultivation resulted in the arrest of two suspects. Additional arrests were made in Zarqa, where two dealers were detained, and in Ajloun, where four suspects were taken into custody.

The capital, Amman, accounted for seven of the major cases. In one instance, a dealer was caught with 17,000 narcotic pills. Another suspect was found with 18 blocks of hashish. A pursuit operation led to the arrest of three traffickers and the seizure of five blocks of hashish, 500 narcotic pills, crystal meth, and a firearm.

Separate operations in the city resulted in the confiscation of 1.25 kilograms of crystal meth, the arrest of two traffickers with 14 blocks of hashish, the detention of four dealers with 5 kilograms of marijuana, and the seizure of six blocks of hashish from another suspect.

In the northern Ramtha District near the Syrian border, authorities raided a site used to distribute crystal meth, arresting a dealer and seizing 1.5 kilograms of the substance. In Mafraq, three individuals were tracked and detained with 4,000 narcotic pills.

Jordan and Syria agreed in January 2025 to establish a joint security committee aimed at tightening border controls and combating arms and drug smuggling, a step that has taken on added urgency amid persistent trafficking attempts along the frontier.