Jordan Begins Closing Dead Sea Quarantine Sites

Authorities in Jordan on Monday began removing close to 2,000 people from enforced quarantine at hotels on the Dead Sea. They were sent there after arriving on flights to Amman just as the country was gearing up to confront the coronavirus pandemic, which took its first life in the Hashemite Kingdom on Saturday. There are now three COVID-19 fatalities in Jordan out of close to 260 confirmed cases. About 600 of those who were quarantined at the Dead Sea are Jordanian citizens. They are being allowed to return home. Non-citizens confirmed as being infection-free have to sign a written commitment to remain under quarantine elsewhere in the country. Those leaving the Dead Sea hotels were given flyers and tips on how to behave at home. A curfew remains in force throughout the country, although security forces are allowing people to stock up on both food and medicine.