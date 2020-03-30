Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A worker is shown on March 30 helping people depart from a Jordanian hotel on the Dead Sea after their release from enforced coronavirus quarantine. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Jordan
coronavirus
quarantine
Dead Sea
hotels

Jordan Begins Closing Dead Sea Quarantine Sites

The Media Line Staff
03/30/2020

Authorities in Jordan on Monday began removing close to 2,000 people from enforced quarantine at hotels on the Dead Sea. They were sent there after arriving on flights to Amman just as the country was gearing up to confront the coronavirus pandemic, which took its first life in the Hashemite Kingdom on Saturday. There are now three COVID-19 fatalities in Jordan out of close to 260 confirmed cases. About 600 of those who were quarantined at the Dead Sea are Jordanian citizens. They are being allowed to return home. Non-citizens confirmed as being infection-free have to sign a written commitment to remain under quarantine elsewhere in the country. Those leaving the Dead Sea hotels were given flyers and tips on how to behave at home. A curfew remains in force throughout the country, although security forces are allowing people to stock up on both food and medicine.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.