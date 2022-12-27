It's the glowing season of lights.

Jordan Closes Ancient City of Petra as Flash Floods Hit
The ancient Nabatean city of Petra in southern Jordan
Jordan Closes Ancient City of Petra as Flash Floods Hit

The Media Line Staff
12/27/2022

Jordan has closed the ancient Nabatean city of Petra in the south of the kingdom and evacuated all visitors at the popular tourist site following flash floods caused by heavy rain in the region.

Videos taken at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a popular Hollywood filming location, showed water gushing down from the mountains that surround the red stone city, bringing with it large rocks and mud.

The Israeli media said that 2,000 tourists had to be evacuated, while local authorities warned that those intending to visit Petra in the coming days should cancel their plans as more heavy rain was expected. 

