Jordan Denies It Ordered Airport Evacuation; Iran Alleges US Strike on Nuclear Plant

Jordan denied Sunday that it had ordered the evacuation of Aqaba’s international airport and Red Sea seaport after the US Embassy in Amman warned of a “specific and credible threat” and said Jordanian authorities had evacuated both facilities.

Jordanian government spokesman Mohammad Al-Momani dismissed the embassy’s statement, saying no evacuation orders had been issued for either the airport or the seaport in the southern port city. Speaking to the state-run Petra news agency, Al-Momani said Jordanian authorities had not identified any potential threats to Aqaba in recent hours. Jordan’s state news agency also quoted a government spokesperson as saying no decision had been made to evacuate either facility.

Earlier Sunday, the US Embassy in Amman said Jordanian authorities had evacuated Aqaba’s international airport and seaport in response to what it described as a “specific and credible threat.”

The embassy urged US citizens not to travel to either location and advised them to follow all security instructions issued by Jordanian authorities. It also instructed Americans to continue avoiding travel to military bases in Jordan, stay away from demonstrations and large gatherings, avoid areas with a heavy police presence, and exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States.

Separately, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization accused the United States of striking the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, a facility under construction in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran.

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that the organization said the alleged strike violated international law. It did not specify when the attack was said to have occurred or provide details about any damage to the site.

Construction of the Darkhovin nuclear power plant began in 2022.