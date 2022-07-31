The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Jordan Gateway Project To Advance After Israeli Government Approval
Israel's Prime MInister Yair Lapid and Jordan's King Abdullah meet at the palace in Amman on July 27, 2022. (Haim Zach/GPO)
News Updates
Israel-Jordan
industrial zone

Jordan Gateway Project To Advance After Israeli Government Approval

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2022

Israel will accelerate the establishment of a joint Israeli-Jordanian employment and industrial park, dubbed the “Jordan Gateway.” The Israeli government on Sunday approved moving forward with the project, proposed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej.

The project was first proposed during talks that led to the 1994 peace agreement between Israel and Jordan. Work toward implementing the project was put on hold in April by then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett over comments by Jordan’s prime minister praising Palestinians who attacked Israelis. Lapid met in Amman with Jordan’s King Abdullah II late last week; they discussed the Gateway project during their meeting, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office after the meeting.

Construction of a bridge to connect the Israeli and Jordanian sides of the Gateway Park was completed a year ago. “The project will be advanced, developed and operated in coordination and conjunction with the Kingdom of Jordan and with mutual agreement on the goals of the project and aspects of its operation,” the government said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the decision to move forward with the project “a breakthrough that will contribute greatly to developing and strengthening the region.” Frej said that it is “part of the major progress that we have carried out in strengthening relations with Jordan in the past year. We started with the agreement to export water in exchange for solar energy and now have this decision which takes the vision of the civil peace, not just between the countries but also between the peoples, an additional step further. The peace between us is not a peace devoid of economic and civil cooperation that enables the citizens of both countries to enjoy its fruits.”

