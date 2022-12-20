Jordan Hosts High-Level Summit on Iraq Stability

Jordan was on Tuesday hosting a second session of its Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, following the first gathering in the Iraqi capital in August.

The conference, which is being held on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea, will discuss ways to assist Iraq in its quest for security and stability, according to Jordan’s official news agency.

Attendees at the high-level summit include Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ al-Sudani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah.

Officials from the Arab League, Bahrain, the European Union, France, Iran, Oman, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations were also present, the news agency said.