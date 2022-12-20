It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan Hosts High-Level Summit on Iraq Stability
Signs for the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership are displayed on the street ahead of the summit on Jordan's side of the Dead Sea, Dec. 18, 2022. (Photo by Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Jordan
Iraq
Iran
GCC
Arab League
United Nations
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Kuwait
European Union
Egypt

Jordan Hosts High-Level Summit on Iraq Stability

The Media Line Staff
12/20/2022

Jordan was on Tuesday hosting a second session of its Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, following the first gathering in the Iraqi capital in August.

The conference, which is being held on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea, will discuss ways to assist Iraq in its quest for security and stability, according to Jordan’s official news agency.

Attendees at the high-level summit include Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ al-Sudani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah.

Officials from the Arab League, Bahrain, the European Union, France, Iran, Oman, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations were also present, the news agency said.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.