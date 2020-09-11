Donate
Jordan Insists Large Explosions Caused by Electric Glitch, Not Terror
In this file photo from 2017, Jordanian security forces stand guard outside the US Embassy in Amman. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images)
Michael Friedson
09/11/2020

Jordanian officials attributed the massive Friday morning explosions near the city of Zarqa to an electric malfunction at a nearby military base. According to a government spokesperson, a short circuit in an army ammunition depot, located near Zarqa and 22 miles from the capital Amman “in an isolated and unpopulated area”, caused the blast. No casualties were reported by the government, which closed off the area and blocked all roads leading to the site. Earlier Friday, a series of large explosions rocked Zarqa, the second largest city in Jordan, and set off several fires in the area. The city and its surroundings are home to several large military bases that serve as US army logistics and equipment hubs.

