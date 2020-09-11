Jordan Insists Large Explosions Caused by Electric Glitch, Not Terror

Jordanian officials attributed the massive Friday morning explosions near the city of Zarqa to an electric malfunction at a nearby military base. According to a government spokesperson, a short circuit in an army ammunition depot, located near Zarqa and 22 miles from the capital Amman “in an isolated and unpopulated area”, caused the blast. No casualties were reported by the government, which closed off the area and blocked all roads leading to the site. Earlier Friday, a series of large explosions rocked Zarqa, the second largest city in Jordan, and set off several fires in the area. The city and its surroundings are home to several large military bases that serve as US army logistics and equipment hubs.