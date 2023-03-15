Jordan Intensifies Crackdown on Water Theft as Water Shortage Worsens

The Jordanian government announced on Tuesday that it would intensify its efforts to combat water thefts along national pipelines, as the country faces a severe water shortage amid a prolonged drought. According to the Water and Irrigation Ministry, Jordan is the second most water-stressed country in the world, and its per capita share of water – 85-90 cubic meters per year – currently stands at less than 10% of the water poverty line according to the UN’s international water standards.

Ministry spokesman Omar Salameh said that the country’s efforts to protect available water resources had become a major priority, and that “saving each drop of water is a top priority for us.” Salameh also cited the influx of 1.3 million Syrian refugees and the continued decline in rainfall due to global warming as exacerbating factors.

Jordan has received only around 50% of the usual precipitation this winter season, and the water loss due to rampant theft is estimated to be about 9.58 million cubic meters in 2022, according to the ministry.

The agricultural sector in Jordan consumes around 50% of the available water resources, which covers only 60% of the sector’s actual needs.