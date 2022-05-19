The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan, Iraq Establish Economic Cooperation Zone
News Updates
Jordan
Iraq
Economy
cooperation

Jordan, Iraq Establish Economic Cooperation Zone

The Media Line Staff
05/19/2022

Jordanian Industry, Trade, and Supply Ministry Yousef Shamali and Iraqi Industry and Minerals Minister Manhal Aziz al-Khabbaz announced on Wednesday the inauguration of a zone of economic cooperation between the two countries. The announcement follows a meeting in Amman of the General Assembly of the Iraq-Jordan Industrial Company, chaired by the respective ministers. The ministers stated that the economic zone will be established in collaboration with a yet-to-be-determined advisory body, which will assist in drawing investors to the project. According to Shamali, the zone will aim to cultivate closer Jordanian-Iraqi relations and bring together their respective economies, particularly with respect to industry. Commercial and industrial operations inside the zone will profit from the free trade agreements signed between Jordan and neighboring states, Shamali said. Both ministers were keen to highlight the creation of new jobs that are expected to result from the increased economic activity and corresponding growth in infrastructure. The ministers also say the border zone will aid in the development of sustainable economic growth.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.