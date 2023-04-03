Jordan, Iraq Invite Bids To Build Joint Economic City on Their Border

Jordan and Iraq announced Sunday an open tender for the construction of a joint economic city on their border. The city will span 22,000 dunums (around 8.5 square miles). The project will involve designing, financing, managing, promoting, operating, and maintaining the economic city. Bids for the project are due on August 1, and the Iraqi-Jordanian Company for Industry, a joint venture established by the governments of both countries, will be responsible for the construction. The project is seen as a way to boost economic cooperation and achieve industrial integration between the two nations.