A worker sprays disinfectant in Petra, the popular Jordanian archaeological site. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images)
Jordan Mulls Easing Coronavirus Restrictions in Bid to Prop Up Ailing Economy

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2020

Jordan could become the first Middle East country to begin significantly easing restrictions on movement in various coronavirus-free areas with a view to jump-starting what was already an ailing economy before the pandemic struck. According to Arab media, Jordanian officials are currently devising a plan to reopen shops in regions with no cases of COVID-19, with the government set to unveil the details in the next few days. The new measures are also expected to include financial support to businesses that have been affected by the outbreak. Nevertheless, a ban on intercity travel within the kingdom will reportedly remain in effect, while establishments that do resume operations will have to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines. It comes as a Jordanian taskforce earlier this week announced that private sector companies involved in “pressing logistical or economic health need[s]” would also be permitted to restart activities on a limited scale.

