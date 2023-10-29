Jordan Post Company To Facilitate Palestinian Mail

JPC announces mail transit services through King Hussein Bridge

The Jordan Post Company (JPC) has stepped forward to ensure the flow of mail to and from the Palestinian territories, given the disruptions caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict. The state-operated Petra News Agency announced JPC’s readiness to offer closed transit services for Palestinian mail. This initiative is pivotal as the region grapples with the ongoing conflict and communication challenges. The JPC communicated this decision to the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which confirmed its support, adhering to protocols that assist member states during extraordinary circumstances. Mail parcels will be routed through the King Hussein Bridge, the critical juncture connecting Jordan to the West Bank.