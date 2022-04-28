The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan Ready To Talk to Israel About Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Compound
Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Temple Mount
Al-Aqsa
Jordan
status quo

Jordan Ready To Talk to Israel About Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Compound

The Media Line Staff
04/28/2022

Jordan wants to talk to Israel about the status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The Hashemite kingdom informed Washington that it is ready to hold discussions with Israel early next month at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Reuters reported. At the center of the talks will be Jordan’s demand that Israel respect the restrictions on non-Muslim worship at the site holy to both Muslims and Jews, often referred to as the status quo.

The aim of the talks, Reuters reported citing unnamed Jordanian officials and Western diplomats, “would be to identify steps that Israel could take to return conditions at the mosque to those of 22 years ago.” Amman reportedly also wants Israel to turn over complete control to the Waqf, Jordan’s religious authority that oversees the site, and allow it to manage visits by non-Muslims and to prevent them from worship at the site, something currently handled by Israeli security.

Clashes at the Al-Aqsa compound intensified in recent weeks as the religious holy days of Ramadan, Passover and Easter coincided, leading to thousands of pilgrims to Jerusalem. Israel beginning on Friday barred non-Muslims from the mount until the end of Ramadan, as it does each year.

Meanwhile, Axios reported on Wednesday that Israeli and Jordanian officials will meet next week to discuss efforts to reduce tension and prevent violence at the site, three unnamed Israeli and Western sources.

In addition, Jordan’s King Abdullah II met on Wednesday night in Amman with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the tension between Israel and the Palestinians, as well as “ways to defend Jerusalem and the Islamic and Christian holy sites,” according to the PA.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.