Jordan Revives Mandatory Military Service for the First Time in 34 Years

Jordan announced on Sunday that it will reinstate national military service, with Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah presenting the move as a patriotic duty.

Speaking to young people in Irbid governorate, the Crown Prince said Jordanians must be prepared to serve and defend their country. He noted that previous generations who underwent conscription recognized its value in building resilience and unity. “National service strengthens identity and deepens the bond between young people and their homeland,” he said, adding that details of the program will be outlined soon in a joint government–army press conference.

Jordan abolished conscription in 1991, when men aged 18 to 40 were required to serve two years in the armed forces. The revival of the program emphasizes Amman’s effort to project toughness at a time of strained ties with Israel. In recent months, Jordan has suspended cooperation with Israel on infrastructure and development projects, though it continues to import large amounts of water and natural gas.

The Hashemite Kingdom, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, has long been a key American ally and hosts thousands of US troops under a defense pact with Washington. Since the Gaza war began, Jordan has pushed for a two-state solution and rejected Israeli plans to displace Palestinians. It also condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this month for comments supporting a “Greater Israel,” saying such rhetoric undermines regional stability.