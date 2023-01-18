Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan Summons Israel’s Envoy After Ambassador Stopped at Al-Aqsa
Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Jordan
Al-Aqsa Mosque
Ambassador
Israel Police

Jordan Summons Israel’s Envoy After Ambassador Stopped at Al-Aqsa

The Media Line Staff
01/18/2023

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s ambassador to Amman to protest after the Jordanian ambassador to Israel was prevented from entering the Temple Mount/Al Aqsa compound. Ambassador Eitan Surkis was given a letter of condemnation.

The Israel Police said the Jordanian head of the Waqf, which runs the site, and Ambassador Ghassan Majali arrived on Tuesday without advance notice and the men were asked to wait at the entrance to the site while waiting for instructions. The envoy left of his own accord instead of waiting, according to the police.

Majali returned and visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque after the meeting in Amman.

The incident comes days after British Minister of State for the Middle East Lord Tariq Ahmad was briefly delayed by police before he was granted permission to enter the compound so that he could visit al-Aqsa Mosque. It also follows an international outcry after Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the site for 13 minutes on January 3, after which Jordan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Surkis and accused Israel of violating the status quo.

In a statement on Tuesday Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “There is no change in Israel’s policy regarding the Temple Mount. Israel is committed to keeping the status quo on the Temple Mount and the freedom of worship in Jerusalem. The Israeli Police is responsible for law and order on the Temple Mount.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.