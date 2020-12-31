This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Jordan Teachers’ Union Leaders Sentenced to Prison
Amman, Jordan (Pixabay)
News Updates
Jordan
Teachers Syndicate
Protest

Jordan Teachers’ Union Leaders Sentenced to Prison

The Media Line Staff
12/31/2020

Five teachers in Jordan were sentenced to prison for leading protests calling for a salary increase.

The court sentenced the leaders of the national Teachers’ Syndicate to a year in prison on charges of incitement to hatred and unlawful gatherings, and ordered the teachers union to be dissolved. The five teachers were released on bail while they appeal the verdict and sentence.

The teachers were some of 13 union leaders who were arrested in July following protests in the Jordanian capital of Aman, which saw violent clashes between protesters and anti-riot police.

A salary increase said to be 50%, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to take effect in Jordan in January, The Associated Press reported.

 

