Jordan to Double Electricity Exports to Palestinian Territories by July

Jordan’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said on Monday that the Hashemite kingdom would increase its electricity supply to the Palestinian territories from 40 to 80 MW by early July. Jordan’s export of electricity to the territories of the Palestinian Authority, helping to meet the increasing energy needs of the Palestinian people, was a continuation of cooperation that began in 2008, the minister said. Kharabsheh spoke at a joint press conference with Thafer Melhem, the head of the Palestinian Energy and Natural Resources Authority. Melhem said that by importing more energy from Jordan, the Palestinians would reduce their dependence on Israel.