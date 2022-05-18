Jordan To Drill for Oil in Country’s Southeast Region

Jordan’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said on Tuesday that the kingdom would begin exploring for oil at the Sarhan and Jafer field, 170 kilometers south of Azraq in southeastern Jordan, and at the Hamzah field, east of Azraq. Kharabsheh, on a tour of the Sarhan and Hamzah fields on Tuesday, said the location for drilling was determined after a thorough 2D and 3D seismic study conducted by the ministry and the National Petroleum Company in cooperation with international consulting companies. Drilling to a depth of 1,400 to 1,750 meters will start soon, the Energy Ministry said in a statement. Jordan began a national oil exploration program about 30 years ago. It discovered the Hamza field in 1983 and the Risha gas field in 1987.