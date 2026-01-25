Jordan Used Israeli Tech To Extract Data From Phones of Activists and Protesters

Jordanian authorities used an Israeli-made digital forensics system to extract personal information from mobile phones of activists and protesters, many of whom support the Palestinian cause, The Guardian reports.

The study, published by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, focuses on technology developed by the Israeli company Cellebrite, whose tools are widely used by law enforcement agencies around the world to extract data from devices in their physical custody.

Researchers said forensic reviews of four phones, along with related court documents, showed that the devices had been connected to specialized equipment while in the possession of authorities between early 2024 and mid-2025.

According to the report, the phones belonged to a political activist, a student organizer, a human rights advocate, and another civil society figure. Analysis indicated that significant amounts of stored information were copied from the devices while they were out of their owners’ possession. The types of data that can be retrieved using such tools include messages, media files, passwords, browsing records, and location history, as well as some material that users believed had been deleted.

Several of the cases involved extended periods during which the phones remained with security services. In one instance, a device was held for more than a month after questioning by Jordan’s general intelligence department. In another case, a detainee who declined to share a passcode was reportedly required to unlock the phone using facial recognition while in custody.

After release, subsequent examinations suggested the phone had been linked to equipment associated with Cellebrite and to a cybercrime unit in Amman. The individuals involved were not named due to concerns about possible repercussions.

Citizen Lab said the findings raise questions about how such tools are applied in the context of civil society and political activity, noting Jordan’s commitments under international civil rights agreements. The Jordanian government did not respond to requests for comment.

Cellebrite, for its part, emphasized that its technology is designed for lawful investigative use when authorities have legal grounds and physical access to a device. The company said it screens customers according to internal human rights standards and reviews allegations of misuse under its compliance policies. Similar discussions about the use of Cellebrite’s systems in sensitive cases have surfaced in several other countries in recent years.