The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordanian-Algerian Business Forum Calls to Boost Trade Cooperation
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Jordan
Algeria
trade agreement

Jordanian-Algerian Business Forum Calls to Boost Trade Cooperation

The Media Line Staff
08/21/2022

The Jordanian Business Association (JBA) and the National Confederation of the Algerian Employers (NCAE) signed an agreement to boost trade cooperation between the two business communities.

The agreement signed on Saturday calls for business meetings, visits and bilateral agreements between Jordan and Algeria to accelerate with a joint focus on activating the free-trade agreement that was signed in 1997.

JBA Secretary Senator Abdulrahim Biqai stated that Jordan’s trade agreements with various global economic blocs have allowed it to become a gateway for regional markets.

NCAE representative Mohammed Tafart emphasized the importance of the partnership between Algeria and Jordan and the shared aim to boost investment activities between the two organizations.

Algerian Acting Chargé d’affaires Asma Labiad, said that the commercial exchange volume between the two countries in the first quarter of 2022 was calculated at $72 million, an increase from $32 million in the same period of 2021.

However, despite this deepening relationship, the state-run Jordan News Agency reported that these trade exchanges were still modest.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.