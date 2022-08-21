Jordanian-Algerian Business Forum Calls to Boost Trade Cooperation

The Jordanian Business Association (JBA) and the National Confederation of the Algerian Employers (NCAE) signed an agreement to boost trade cooperation between the two business communities.

The agreement signed on Saturday calls for business meetings, visits and bilateral agreements between Jordan and Algeria to accelerate with a joint focus on activating the free-trade agreement that was signed in 1997.

JBA Secretary Senator Abdulrahim Biqai stated that Jordan’s trade agreements with various global economic blocs have allowed it to become a gateway for regional markets.

NCAE representative Mohammed Tafart emphasized the importance of the partnership between Algeria and Jordan and the shared aim to boost investment activities between the two organizations.

Algerian Acting Chargé d’affaires Asma Labiad, said that the commercial exchange volume between the two countries in the first quarter of 2022 was calculated at $72 million, an increase from $32 million in the same period of 2021.

However, despite this deepening relationship, the state-run Jordan News Agency reported that these trade exchanges were still modest.