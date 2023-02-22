Jordanian Court Sentences 3 Islamic State Members to Death

Three people have been sentenced to death by hanging by a court in Jordan after being found to be members of the ISIS terrorist group who planned two bombing attacks in 2018 that killed six officers in the Jordanian security forces. Nine other people received prison sentences ranging from five to 20 years in connection with the same case, the French news agency AFP reported. Three others, including two women, were acquitted and released.

The sentenced men had planned to target buses carrying security forces, as well as an intelligence building and police patrols, according to the indictment. They were found to have formed “a criminal gang with the aim of undermining the security and stability of the kingdom… and undertaking armed terrorist operations” in Jordan. They were convicted of carrying out two bombing attacks in August 2018, one in which two police officers were killed when a car bomb exploded the police car they were driving, and another the next day when an explosion during a raid on the building they had used as a hideout killed four more officers.