Jordanian Forces Kill 4 Syrian Drug Smugglers at Border
Syrian police show seized drugs and captagon pills at the Drug Enforcement Administration in the capital Damascus, on January 4, 2016. (Photo: LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
11/28/2022

At least four Syrian drug smugglers were killed and more injured in a clash on the border between Syria and Jordan with patrols from the Jordanian Army. It was the second attempt by Syrian smugglers to bring illicit drugs across the border in two days.

On Sunday, border guards at Jordan’s main border crossing with Syria seized 10,000 Captagon pills and 1 kg of crystal meth hidden inside a truck. On Saturday, some 564 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 20,000 Captagon pills, a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition were seized by Jordanian authorities.  One of the smuggler groups was successful in crossing the border with its haul, Reuters reported, citing a local activist.

Jordan changed its rules of engagement earlier this year in response to the large number of smuggling attempts, which allow its soldiers to use firepower.

