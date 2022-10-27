Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Expected Cabinet Reshuffle

Jordanian government ministers submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh on Wednesday in preparation for a cabinet reshuffle, the state-run Petra news agency reports. Local media sources in Amman say five to 10 portfolios are expected to change hands in what will be the fifth cabinet reshuffle since King Abdullah II appointed Khasawneh, a veteran diplomat and former palace aide, as prime minister and minister of defense in October 2020.