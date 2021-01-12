This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Jordanian Sentenced to Death for 2019 Stabbing of 8, Including Tourists
North gate of the ancient Roman city of Jerash in Jordan, where in 2019 Mustafa Abu Ruwais stabbed eight people, including four foreign tourists. (DIego Delso via Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Jordan
death sentence
stabbing

Jordanian Sentenced to Death for 2019 Stabbing of 8, Including Tourists

The Media Line Staff
01/12/2021

A Jordanian citizen was sentenced to death for the 2019 stabbing of eight people, including four foreign tourists.

The country’s state security court handed down the sentence against Mustafa Abu Ruwais, 24, on Tuesday. He was sentenced to “death by hanging for the terrorist knife attack on tourists,” Al Jazeera reported.

The November 2019 attack took place at the ancient Roman city of Jerash. The eight victims, including tourists from Switzerland and Mexico, a Jordanian tour guide and a security officer, all survived the attack.

Ruwais, a Jordanian-Palestinian, was a resident of the Souf refugee camp in Jerash. He was an Islamic State supporter and had been ordered by a handler to commit attacks against foreigners, according to Al Arabiya.

