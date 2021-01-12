Jordanian Sentenced to Death for 2019 Stabbing of 8, Including Tourists

A Jordanian citizen was sentenced to death for the 2019 stabbing of eight people, including four foreign tourists.

The country’s state security court handed down the sentence against Mustafa Abu Ruwais, 24, on Tuesday. He was sentenced to “death by hanging for the terrorist knife attack on tourists,” Al Jazeera reported.

The November 2019 attack took place at the ancient Roman city of Jerash. The eight victims, including tourists from Switzerland and Mexico, a Jordanian tour guide and a security officer, all survived the attack.

Ruwais, a Jordanian-Palestinian, was a resident of the Souf refugee camp in Jerash. He was an Islamic State supporter and had been ordered by a handler to commit attacks against foreigners, according to Al Arabiya.