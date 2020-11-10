Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordanians Vote Today in Shadow of Pandemic, Economic Crisis
News Updates
Jordanian parliament
Election
economic crisis
coronavirus

Jordanians Vote Today in Shadow of Pandemic, Economic Crisis

The Media Line Staff
11/10/2020

Jordanian voters go to the polls today to fill 130 seats in the country’s lower parliamentary house. Although 4.5 million of some 10 million Jordanians are eligible to vote for over 1,600 candidates running on close to 300 party lists, voter turnout will likely be low due to the coronavirus pandemic and the parliament’s relatively minor governing role. King Abdullah II, ruler of the Hashemite Kingdom, has the power to appoint and dissolve a government – and thus the parliament – at will, thereby leaving the legislative body with a diminished governing role. Jordan’s parliament is more representative than most other ruling bodies in the region, reserving 15 seats reserved for women, nine for Christians, and three for Chechens and Circassians. The election comes at a difficult time as the local economy has greatly suffered from the pandemic, due to repeated lockdowns and curfews. It has lost approximately $3 billion from the decimated tourism industry, a major economic engine. Unemployment jumped to 23% in the second quarter of 2020, and the poverty rate has reached over 17%.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.