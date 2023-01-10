It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan’s Economy Predicted To Grow by 2.7% in 2023: Finance Minister
News Updates
Jordan
Economy
Mohamad Al Ississ
finance minister

Jordan’s Economy Predicted To Grow by 2.7% in 2023: Finance Minister

The Media Line Staff
01/10/2023

Jordan’s economy is expected to grow by 2.7% in 2023, Finance Minister Mohamad Al Ississ said in a speech to the Parliament of Jordan’s House of Representatives on Monday. The economy was on a gradual path to recovery and was one of only a few countries in the world that international institutions predict will improve their economic performance this year, he said. Net foreign direct investment inflows in the first three quarters of 2022 reached 629 million Jordanian dinars ($886.8 million), which was 94% higher than over the same period in 2021. Foreign reserves, the minister said, stood at $17.3 billion dollars at the end of 2022, reflecting the strength of the dinar and coving 7.5 months of the country’s imports. Inflation stood at 4.2%  in 2022 but was expected to drop back to 3.8% in 2023. “Inflation in Jordan is one of the lowest in the world and reflects the government’s success in curbing inflation,” he asserted. Jordan was expected to receive 802 million Jordanian dinars ($1.13 billion) in grants in 2023, the minister said, adding that there were strong indicators of recovery in exports, including tourism.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.