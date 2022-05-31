The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Jordan’s FM, in West Bank Visit, Asks Abbas to Delay Severing Israel Ties
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, left, meets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for a previously unannounced visit in Ramallah in the West Bank on May 31, 2022. (Palestinian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
AYman Safadi
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
West Bank

Jordan’s FM, in West Bank Visit, Asks Abbas to Delay Severing Israel Ties

The Media Line Staff
05/31/2022

The Media Line has learned from a top Palestinian Authority official that the reason behind the unscheduled visit by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to Ramallah on Tuesday was to persuade PA President Mahmoud Abbas to delay a decision to withdraw recognition of Israel and sever ties with the Jewish State.

The source told TML that Safadi asked Abbas and Palestinian officials he met with to hold off on any announcement until US President Joe Biden’s expected visit at the end of June.

The Palestinian source described the PA’s threat to sever ties with Israel as “extremely serious” this time.

“The leadership took a decision to go ahead with previous decisions after what happened in Jerusalem, and the continued settler aggression on our people,” the Palestinian source, who declined to be identified, said.

The PA is furious with the US administration over what it calls “lack of seriousness” in its approach to the Palestinian issue.

“Biden made several promises and he has yet to deliver on any,” he said. “There has to be a political resolution. We want something tangible. The US can’t even protect the two-state solution it believes in,” he concluded.

