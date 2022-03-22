Jordan’s King Abdullah Reported Set to Visit Ramallah

Jordan’s King Abdullah II will visit Ramallah later this month in his first visit there since 2017, Israeli news outlets reported, citing an unnamed senior Palestinian Authority official. The meeting appears to be an effort to tamp down tensions ahead of the start of Ramadan early next month, which coincides this year with Passover and Easter.

Amman has not commented on the reported meeting. Abdullah discussed the issue last week when he met in Amman with Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.