Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan’s King Abdullah Says Attempted Coup is Over
King Abdullah II of Jordan pichtured in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 17, 2019. (Michele Tantussi/Getty Images)
News Updates
King Abdullah II
Jordan
failed coup

Jordan’s King Abdullah Says Attempted Coup is Over

The Media Line Staff
04/08/2021

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said in a statement that the “sedition” against him, an alleged plot involving his half-brother Prince Hamzah, has been “nipped in the bud.” He also acknowledged in the statement read on state television on Wednesday evening that the plot was more painful since it involved his own family.

“Nothing comes close to what I felt – shock, pain and anger – as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family and a leader of this dear people,” the statement said.

He indirectly addressed reports that Hamzah is under house arrest, saying: “Hamzah today is with his family in his palace under my care.”

The king said that an investigation into the alleged coup attempt is under investigation. Some 14-16 people have been arrested in connection with the failed uprising, according to reports. Jordan has placed a gag order on any reports dealing with the investigation.

US President Joe Biden expressed the United States’ strong support for Jordan and the leadership of King Abdullah in a call with the king on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement. Biden said that he told Abdullah to “stay strong.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.