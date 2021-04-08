Jordan’s King Abdullah Says Attempted Coup is Over

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said in a statement that the “sedition” against him, an alleged plot involving his half-brother Prince Hamzah, has been “nipped in the bud.” He also acknowledged in the statement read on state television on Wednesday evening that the plot was more painful since it involved his own family.

“Nothing comes close to what I felt – shock, pain and anger – as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family and a leader of this dear people,” the statement said.

He indirectly addressed reports that Hamzah is under house arrest, saying: “Hamzah today is with his family in his palace under my care.”

The king said that an investigation into the alleged coup attempt is under investigation. Some 14-16 people have been arrested in connection with the failed uprising, according to reports. Jordan has placed a gag order on any reports dealing with the investigation.

US President Joe Biden expressed the United States’ strong support for Jordan and the leadership of King Abdullah in a call with the king on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement. Biden said that he told Abdullah to “stay strong.”