Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan’s King Selects Diplomat, Adviser as Prime Minister
Jordan's newly appointed prime minister, Bisher Al-Khasawneh, then adviser to King Abdullah II for communication and coordination at the Royal Hashemite Court in Amman, October 15, 2019. (Hani Khasawneh/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Jordan
prime minister
Bisher al-Khasawneh
King Abdullah II

Jordan’s King Selects Diplomat, Adviser as Prime Minister

The Media Line Staff
10/08/2020

King Abdullah II of Jordan appointed on Wednesday experienced diplomat and palace aide Bisher al-Khasawneh as the country’s new prime minister, replacing Omar al-Razzaz, who resigned earlier this month. Khasawneh, who was a leader in peace negotiations with Israel, will be tasked with forming a cabinet responsible for managing the country. The king wrote in a letter appointing the new prime minister, “This process of cabinet formation comes during exceptional circumstances,” referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “To me, citizens’ health and well-being have been and always will be the topmost priority, which demand that the government continue to take all carefully studied measures … in a manner that balances health care considerations with operating economic sectors and safeguarding citizens’ livelihoods.” Jordan is currently facing a wave of COVID-19 infections and emergency laws enacted earlier this year to deal with the pandemic have caused economic conditions to worsen. Jordan’s unemployment rose to 23% in Q2 2020 and the country’s economy is expected to sink by 6% this year.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.