Jordan’s King, US President Underscore Need for Coordination To Prevent Violence in Jerusalem

US President Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah spoke by phone on Monday about the importance of coordination between the countries to prevent violence and unrest in Jerusalem that may threaten regional peace, the Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement. The two leaders reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to work toward global and regional peace. The king called for all sides to respect the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and for intensified efforts to reach a comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution. In addition, the two leaders discussed ways to boost US-Jordanian bilateral ties in all fields.