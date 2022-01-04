The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan’s King Gains New Power To Appoint, Dismiss Top Officials
Jordanian King Abdullah II makes a speech at the parliament building during the inauguration of the new term of the Jordanian Parliament, in Amman, Jordan on Nov. 15, 2021. (Royal Hashemite Court/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
King Abdullah II
Jordanian parliament
constitutional changes

Jordan’s King Gains New Power To Appoint, Dismiss Top Officials

The Media Line Staff
01/04/2022

Jordan’s King Abdullah II will now have the power to appoint and dismiss the kingdom’s top officials, after the Parliament on Monday passed an amendment to Jordan’s constitution. The amendment to Article 40 of the constitution allows the king to appoint or dismiss the country’s chief justice, head of the Sharia Judicial Council, Grand Mufti, Chief of the Royal Court, Minister of the court and the advisors to the monarch. The seven lawmakers who voted against the amendment were mostly from a political bloc associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The king already is able under the constitution to name the prime minister, the heads of the military and the head of the intelligence agency, as well as to appoint the entire upper house of the parliament and dissolve parliament.

The amendment is part of a series of constitutional amendments being considered by the parliament, ranging from reform of the electoral system to gender equality. Many of the amendments were developed by the political modernization committee appointed last summer by the king. The Article 40 amendment was put forward by the parliament, however, The New Arab reported.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.