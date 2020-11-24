Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan’s King is First Arab Leader to Speak With Biden
King Abdullah II of Jordan addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg in January 2020. (European Union/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
King Abdullah II
Joe Biden
Jordan
two-state solution

Jordan’s King is First Arab Leader to Speak With Biden

The Media Line Staff
11/24/2020

King Abdullah II of Jordan became the first Arab leader to speak with President-elect Joe Biden. They spoke by phone on Monday. Biden and the king talked about strengthening their countries’ strategic partnership and working together on containing COVID-19, combating climate change and countering terrorism, according to reports. The king expressed “keenness to continue bolstering the strategic partnership between the two countries to expand cooperation, in service of mutual interests and regional security and stability,” according to a statement tweeted by the Royal Hashemite Court. Biden also discussed his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for a phone conversation between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Biden, Haaretz reported, citing unnamed Western diplomats. Biden spoke last week with Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.