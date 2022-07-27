Jordan’s King, Israel’s Lapid Meet in Amman

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid met on Wednesday in Amman. The meeting, described as “long and warm” by Lapid’s office, took place at Abdullah’s palace and included lunch. It is the first meeting between the two leaders since since Lapid became prime minister.

The two leaders discussed “the many opportunities to build on the peace agreements, improve the long-standing link between their peoples and strengthen the two countries’ common interests,” according to the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Lapid and the king also discussed “the importance of their personal ties and their mutual esteem as an important element in maintaining regional stability and presenting tangible achievements to the two peoples and to the entire region.” They also discussed the recent visit of US President Joe Biden to the region.

Among the bilateral projects that the leaders discussed moving forward are: Advancing the Jordan Gateway Industrial Park; building facilities for solar energy in Jordan and for desalination in Israel; joint tourism in the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba; food security; agriculture and transportation links.

The leaders agreed to continue deepening the ties and dialogue between Jordan and Israel, according to Lapid’s office.