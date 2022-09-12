The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Jordan’s King, Ministers Meet UNHCR Chief To Discuss Aid for Refugees, Host Countries
An aerial view of Za'atri camp for Syrian refugees, July 18, 2013. (US State Department)
News Updates
Jordan
Syrian refugees
UNHCR

Jordan’s King, Ministers Meet UNHCR Chief To Discuss Aid for Refugees, Host Countries

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2022

King Abdullah II of Jordan met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in Amman on Sunday. The king raised the obligation of the international community to help countries that are hosting refugees, particularly in light of the global food security crisis. The UNHCR chief also met with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh to discuss cooperation in the provision of humanitarian and relief services to Syrian refugees, the state-run Petra news agency reported. Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, warned on Sunday that international support for refugees in the Middle East was declining. Joint action was needed, he said, to help refugees and to aid the countries that are hosting them. He said there was a solid partnership between Jordan and the UNHCR to provide services to 1.3 million people displaced by the Syrian civil war and living in Jordan, of which about 10% are in refugee camps. Amman and the UNHCR agreed to seek more international support for refugees. Grandi praised Jordan for hosting the Syrian refugees and providing them with health care and education.

