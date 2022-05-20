The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Jordan’s King Places Prince Hamzah Under House Arrest
(L-R) Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Jan. 15, 2020. (European Parliament). Prince Hamzah, April 5, 2017. (Abd Alrahman Wreikat/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Prince Hamzah
house arrest
King Abdullah II
Jordan
royal family

Jordan’s King Places Prince Hamzah Under House Arrest

The Media Line Staff
05/20/2022

Jordan’s King Abdullah has issued a royal decree that places his half-brother Prince Hamzah bin Hussein  under house arrest. The degree issued on Thursday restricts his correspondence, communications and movements due to his  “erratic behavior and aspirations.”

“We will provide Hamzah with all that he requires to live a comfortable life, but he will not have the space he once abused to offend the nation, its institutions, and his family, nor to undermine Jordan’s stability,” according to the decree, issued as a pubic letter, he letter — an unusual public airing of a family conflict.

Hamzah was first placed under house arrest in April 2021 following the discovery of an alleged coup attempt against the king; one year later he issued a letter of apology in which he “sought His Majesty’s forgiveness, apologizing to the King and the Jordanian people for his actions, which he vowed will not recur,” the palace said in a statement at the time. Restrictions on the prince’s movements were said to have been relaxed after the apology.

Hamzah has been seen in public only once since the discovery of the plot. After the alleged coup attempt was exposed, Hamzah was confined to his home and the king announced that the issue was being dealt with by the family and said that his half-brother was under his care. Hamzah later signed a letter pledging loyalty to the king. His two co-conspirators were convicted of the plot in a Jordanian state security court and each sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Abdullah had initially appointed Hamzah as the crown prince when he ascended to the throne in 1999, but later removed the title from his half-brother to give it to the king’s son.

