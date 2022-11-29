Jordan’s King Pledges Support for Political Solution to Yemen Conflict

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Monday met in the capital Amman with Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, the executive body of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The king pledged his country’s support for a political solution that restores stability and security to Yemen, the Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement. Abdullah said the crisis in Yemen must be ended in a way that ensures Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity. Discussions between the king and al-Alimi also dealt with bilateral relations and regional and international developments and underlined the importance of continued coordination between the two Arab countries. Al-Alimi said he appreciated Jordan’s efforts to reach a political solution that ends the conflict between the internationally recognized government and Iran-backed Houthi rebels.