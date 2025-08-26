Jordan’s King Visits Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan To Bolster Trade, Strategic Cooperation

King Abdullah II of Jordan began a state visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan this week, seeking to expand trade, deepen political dialogue, and strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors. The trip, which started August 25 in Samarkand, comes at a time when Central Asia is emerging as a key hub for new investment and regional connectivity.

In Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally welcomed Abdullah at Samarkand International Airport. Talks between the two leaders were expected to focus on agriculture, food security, education, tourism, and transport. The visit also included the signing of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding between Jordan and Uzbekistan.

On August 26, the king will continue to Kazakhstan, where he will meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana. Their agenda includes regional security, coordination in international organizations, and long-term cooperation frameworks. The two-day visit to Kazakhstan builds on Tokayev’s February trip to Amman, which laid the foundation for closer ties.

At the center of the Kazakhstan leg is the Kazakhstan–Jordan Business Forum, expected to draw nearly 300 entrepreneurs and investors. Projects under discussion span agriculture, pharmaceuticals, digitalization, education, and energy. Jordan’s Aljazeera Agricultural is preparing to sign an agreement to establish a poultry reproduction facility in Kazakhstan, while Jordan’s Sana Pharma is moving forward with a distribution deal to expand into the Kazakh market.

Energy and infrastructure are also high priorities. The two countries signed a memorandum earlier this year on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and construction partnerships are being advanced between Kazakh and Jordanian firms. Direct flights between Amman and Astana are scheduled to launch in June 2026, with Jordan subsidizing the route to support tourism and business exchanges.

For both Jordan and Kazakhstan, the visit represents more than protocol. It signals Jordan’s growing engagement with Central Asia and Kazakhstan’s interest in new trade routes and investment opportunities that reach beyond traditional partners.