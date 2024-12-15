Justice Minister Levin Threatens To Revive Controversial Judicial Overhaul, Clashes With High Court

Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Saturday indicated plans to revive the government’s stalled judicial overhaul, issuing a sharp critique of the High Court of Justice. Levin accused the court of overstepping its authority, usurping the powers of the Knesset and the executive branch, and declared that the government had “no choice at this time but to act in order to restore its powers.”

The remarks come days after the High Court ordered Levin to hold a vote in the Judicial Selection Committee by January 16 to appoint a new Supreme Court president, a move he has resisted for over a year. Such a vote would likely appoint liberal Justice Isaac Amit, whom Levin and the hard-right coalition view as adversarial.

Levin’s statements have raised concerns of reigniting the divisive battle over judicial reform, which sparked unprecedented mass protests in 2023 before being frozen following the October 7 Hamas attack and the subsequent war. Reports suggest the coalition may soon advance legislation to change the Judicial Selection Committee’s makeup, effectively giving the government control over judicial appointments.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid condemned Levin’s threats, accusing him of seeking to undermine democracy. Levin’s critics, including former state attorney Moshe Lador, have warned of public and legal resistance should the government proceed with controversial reforms.

Meanwhile, ultra-Orthodox coalition members remain focused on passing a military conscription exemption law, casting doubt on the overhaul’s immediate revival. However, Levin’s comments signal the potential for renewed political unrest in Israel’s ongoing constitutional crisis.