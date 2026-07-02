Kamala Harris Courts Mamdani, Progressives, Ahead of Possible 2028 Presidential Run 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has reached out to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other democratic socialists as she weighs a possible 2028 presidential campaign, Axios reported.

As part of that effort, Harris recently called Mamdani after progressive candidates posted a series of victories in New York City Democratic primaries, the report said.

The election of three Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates in last week’s New York City primaries highlighted the movement’s expanding influence within the party. During their conversation, Harris reportedly told Mamdani, “You are bringing people in and you are showing that there are voices that want to be heard.”

Mamdani confirmed speaking with Harris, saying the pair discussed his economic agenda for working-class voters and “the importance of joy amidst the struggle of our politics.”

The conversation reflects a different dynamic than the one that existed between the two during the 2024 presidential race. Mamdani was an outspoken critic of the Biden-Harris administration’s position on the Gaza and Israel’s war against Hamas and chose not to endorse Harris, instead aligning himself with the “Uncommitted” movement.

Following Mamdani’s Democratic primary victory, Harris offered a measured response during an MSNBC interview, saying only that he was the party’s nominee and “should be supported.”

Axios also reported that Democratic Party officials later examined the factors behind President Donald Trump’s victory over Harris in the 2024 election. The internal Democratic National Committee review reportedly concluded that Harris’ position on Israel and Gaza had been politically damaging, since younger voters felt criticism of Israel wasn’t sufficiently harsh.

The report said Democratic National Committee officials shared the findings with pro-Palestinian activists from the IMEU Policy Project. Those findings concluded that Harris’ alignment with former President Joe Biden’s Israel and Gaza policy was viewed overall as a “net negative” during the campaign.