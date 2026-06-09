Karim Khan Faces ICC Vote After Suspension Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has been suspended while member states consider disciplinary measures following findings from an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, according to Reuters and the Associated Press.

The move follows an 18-month inquiry into claims that Khan engaged in non-consensual sexual relations with a female lawyer working in his office. Khan has denied the allegations.

Reuters reported that a diplomatic source said the ICC’s governing body concluded Khan had engaged in inappropriate and serious conduct. The final outcome now rests with the court’s 125 member states, which will vote on the matter during a future session that has not yet been scheduled.

Details from the investigation were also reported by the Associated Press, which reviewed a copy of a report prepared by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services.

According to the report cited by the AP, Khan had “nonconsensual sexual contact with (the aide) in his office, at his private residence, and whilst on mission.”

The ICC’s bureau announced that it had reached a decision regarding disciplinary proceedings involving Khan and had referred the matter to the Assembly of States Parties. The bureau did not disclose the substance of its decision.

“The decision of the Bureau and the related documentation will remain confidential,” the bureau said in a press release.

Khan’s legal team challenged both the findings and the suspension process.

“The decision is unlawful, procedurally unfair and unsupported by evidence,” the attorneys’ statement said.

The case now moves to the Assembly of States Parties, whose members will determine whether

Among the actions taken during his Karim’s tenure were arrest warrants issued for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant in connection with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.