Katz Backs Azaria Pardon Request to Herzog; IDF Chief Opposes  

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday urged President Isaac Herzog to approve a request from former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier Elor Azaria to shorten the period for which his criminal record remains on file, while IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir recommended denying the request, citing Azaria’s failure to express remorse.

Azaria served nine months of an 18-month prison sentence for killing Abdel-Fattah al-Sharif, a Palestinian who had stabbed an Israeli soldier. He shot al-Sharif about 11 minutes after the attacker had been wounded and subdued. His request seeks to accelerate the erasure of his criminal record, which is otherwise scheduled to be cleared in 2032.

The President’s Residence said Herzog “will consider the request responsibly and with due seriousness.”

Azaria’s request was reviewed by the defense establishment before being forwarded to the president. Later Tuesday, Zamir submitted his opinion opposing the application.

“The position of the Head of the Personnel Directorate and the chief of staff is that the request should not be granted,” the opinion said, arguing that clemency is reserved for “exceptional and compelling circumstances.”

Zamir said his recommendation relied on the legal opinion of the deputy military advocate general, who is responsible for reviewing such requests. He cited several reasons for opposing the application, including that Azaria “has refrained from expressing remorse and taking responsibility for his actions” nearly a decade after his conviction by a military court.

The chief of staff also said there were no new circumstances that would justify changing previous presidential decisions and no significant personal circumstances supporting the request.

Katz took the opposite position, arguing that “it is unreasonable” for an outstanding combat soldier to “continue to pay such a heavy price” a decade after being convicted for an offense committed during operational service.

The defense minister said denying the request “sends a negative message” to soldiers serving in dangerous combat roles. He urged Herzog to allow Azaria “to rehabilitate himself and begin a new life.”