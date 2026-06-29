Katz: US Linking Lebanon to Iran Ceasefire Prevented Hezbollah’s Destruction

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that US insistence on linking Lebanon to the Iran ceasefire memorandum of understanding prevented Israel’s military from destroying Hezbollah.

Addressing the halt in Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations during a briefing for military and diplomatic reporters that focused on Iran, Katz argued that “the pause prevented a massive blow the IDF had planned to continue inflicting on Hezbollah. Linking the arenas saved Hezbollah from a devastating blow, perhaps even its collapse.”

Katz stressed that Israel would not withdraw from its security zone in Lebanon.

“In any case, we would not have withdrawn, and we will not do so in the future as long as Hezbollah is there,” he said.

He added that Israel has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon but said any future withdrawal would depend on the Lebanese Army removing Hezbollah from the areas vacated by Israeli forces.

“We have no territorial ambitions in Lebanon. The Lebanese Army will have to do the job in the areas from which the IDF withdraws. The IDF will have to verify that this has happened and that Hezbollah is no longer present in the areas from which it withdraws. The current mission is to remove Hezbollah from the Litani area.”

Katz added: “I have no illusions. In the end, the one that will have to do the job is the IDF.”

He also said Israel had made clear to the Americans that it would not withdraw from security zones in Gaza, Lebanon, or Syria.

“This is Israel’s new security doctrine,” Katz said. “The condition for leaving these areas is the disarmament of the terrorist organizations.”

Katz noted that, as previously reported by N12, Israel offered to transfer responsibility for the Ali Taher Ridge to the Lebanese Army, but the Lebanese Army declined.

He concluded: “We will respond to every Hezbollah violation. We will not tolerate violations. The equation still stands: rocket fire toward northern Israel and the frontline communities will be answered with strikes in Dahiyeh.”

Katz also warned that fighting with Iran could resume at any time and said Israel was preparing for another military confrontation.

Presenting Israel’s security doctrine for the northern front and the confrontation with Iran, Katz said the IDF had been instructed to prepare for what he described as a “Blue and White operation in Iran.”

“If we have definitive intelligence about Iranian decisions, we will act on it,” Katz said. “If Iran attacks us with missiles, we will respond with force, and this has been made clear to the Americans.”

He added: “The war with Iran will resume under one of two scenarios: if President Trump decides and we join, or if they fire at us, it will be the Third Iran War. Israel’s position is clear—there is no scenario in which Israel will allow missile fire on its territory.”