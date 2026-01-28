Khamenei Adviser Says Missiles Will Hit ‘The Heart of Tel Aviv’ if the US Strikes Iran

A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned in a Hebrew-language message that Tehran would target Tel Aviv if the United States launches any form of military action against Iran.

Ali Shamkhani wrote on X that the idea of a limited American strike is unrealistic and would instead trigger what he described as a broad and unprecedented response. “The limited strike is an illusion,” he stated. “Any military activity from America, from any source and at any level, will be considered the beginning of a war, and the response will be immediate, comprehensive and without precedent, and will be directed at the aggressor, to the heart of Tel Aviv and all of its supporters.”

His remarks come as US naval forces move closer to the Middle East, heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran.

President Donald Trump addressed the deployment on Wednesday in a series of posts on Truth Social, describing what he called a significant show of force. “A massive Armada is heading to Iran,” Trump wrote. “It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

Trump referenced a recent US operation involving Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who were captured earlier in the month and transferred to the United States to face trial on narco-terrorism charges.

At the same time, the president signaled that negotiations remain preferable to military confrontation. He wrote that he hopes Tehran will “quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties.”

“Time is running out; it is truly of the essence!” Trump added. “As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL!”