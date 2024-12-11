Khamenei Blames US, Israel, and Turkey for Assad’s Fall, Vows Stronger Resistance

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday accused the United States, Israel, and a neighboring country of orchestrating the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. His remarks came amidst widespread perceptions of Assad’s overthrow as a significant blow to the Iran-led “Axis of Resistance,” a political and military alliance opposing Israeli and US influence in the region.

In a speech broadcast by Iranian state media, Khamenei alleged, “What happened in Syria was mainly planned in the command rooms of America and Israel. We have evidence of this. A neighboring government of Syria was also involved.”

While Khamenei did not name the neighboring country, his comments appeared to reference Turkey, a NATO member and longstanding supporter of anti-Assad rebel groups. Turkey has conducted several cross-border incursions in northern Syria and remains a key player in the region’s dynamics.

Iran has invested billions of dollars in supporting Assad’s regime during Syria’s civil war, deploying Revolutionary Guard forces to preserve its ally. Despite Assad’s overthrow, Khamenei insisted that Iran’s regional alliance remains resilient, stating, “The more pressure you exert, the stronger the resistance becomes. Iran is strong and powerful—and will become even stronger.”