Khamenei Says Protesters Must Be Put ‘in Their Place,’ Vows To Bring Foreign Enemies ‘to Their Knees’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in a speech marking a Shiite holiday on Saturday, declared that while demonstrators have a right to protest, they must be “put in their place.”

In addition, Khamenei vowed that Iran would not surrender after US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would rescue protesters if crackdowns turned deadly.

“The president and high-ranking officials are working to resolve” the financial problems leading to the protests, Khamenei said. “The shopkeepers have protested against this situation, and that is completely fair.”

But Khamenei cautioned: “Authorities must have dialogue with protesters; it is useless to have dialogue with rioters. Those must be put in their place.”

President Trump posted Friday on Truth Social that the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go” to defend protesters in Iran.

According to official figures, as of Saturday, at least 10 have died in protests that began nearly a week ago.

Following President Trump’s post, Khamenei vowed on X to “stand firmly against the enemy,” and that Iran “won’t give in to them … we’ll bring the enemy to its knees.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called President Trump’s declaration “reckless” and said the regime’s forces will “know exactly where to aim” if the US attacks.

Araghchi wrote on X, “Given President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard within U.S. borders, he of all people should know that criminal attacks on public property cannot be tolerated.”

Iran also strongly criticized the US military operation in Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife on Saturday. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: “The aggression constitutes a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law. Its implications threaten the international order.”