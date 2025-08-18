Khamenei Top Adviser Says ‘We Are Not in a Ceasefire … Another War May Happen’ 

A top military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared there was no ceasefire with the US and Israel and added that another war may happen.

“We are not in a ceasefire; we are in a stage of war. No protocol, regulation, or agreement has been written between us and the US or Israel,” said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi.

“I think another war may happen, and after that, there may be no more wars.”

Safavi argued that Iran must build power at both the regional and global levels.

“The Americans and the Zionists say they create peace through power; therefore, Iran must also become strong, because in the system of nature, the weak are trampled,” he said.

Tehran’s leadership continues to project defiance despite the threat of renewed UN sanctions and worsening shortages of power and water at home, which has led Iran’s moderates to call for a change of course in foreign policy.

Safavi outlined what he called Iran’s strategy for deterrence.

“We must strengthen our diplomatic, media, missile, drone, and cyber offensive strategy,” he said, “We, the military, do scenario-planning, we see the worst case, and we prepare a plan for it.”

Safavi’s comments come two months after Israel launched a surprise military campaign on June 13 targeting military and nuclear sites, military personnel, and nuclear scientists.

Iran responded with missile strikes that killed over 30 Israeli civilians.

The Islamic Republic says 1,062 people were also killed by Israel during the 12-day conflict, including 786 military personnel and 276 civilians.