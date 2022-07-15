Khashoggi Fiancee Calls Biden’s Saudi Visit ‘Heartbreaking’

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who held Saudi citizenship, called US President Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia “heartbreaking and disappointing.” Hatice Cengiz added in an interview with The Associated Press that “Biden will lose his moral authority by putting oil and expediency over principles and values.”

Khashoggi entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to collect documents for his upcoming marriage. He was never seen leaving the consulate. Cengiz, sounded the alarm when Khashoggi did not return from his appointment. Turkish media later reported that Khashoggi was strangled shortly after he entered the consulate and that his body was dismembered and disposed of. Saudi officials called the killing rogue, though many, including the United States, believe that it was approved by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the prince, the de facto Saudi ruler, known as MBS.

Cengiz called on Biden to seek more answers from Saudi authorities over what happened to Khashoggi’s remains.