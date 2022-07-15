The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Khashoggi Fiancee Calls Biden’s Saudi Visit ‘Heartbreaking’
To mark the one-year anniversary of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Project on Middle East Democracy and 12 other human rights and press freedom organizations held a public event on Capitol Hill in September 2021. (Project on Middle East Democracy/Flickr)
News Updates
Jamal Khashoggi
Hatice Cengiz
Joe Biden
Saudi Arabia

Khashoggi Fiancee Calls Biden’s Saudi Visit ‘Heartbreaking’

The Media Line Staff
07/15/2022

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who held Saudi citizenship, called US President Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia “heartbreaking and disappointing.” Hatice Cengiz added in an interview with The Associated Press that “Biden will lose his moral authority by putting oil and expediency over principles and values.”

Khashoggi entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to collect documents for his upcoming marriage. He was never seen leaving the consulate. Cengiz, sounded the alarm when Khashoggi did not return from his appointment. Turkish media later reported that Khashoggi was strangled shortly after he entered the consulate and that his body was dismembered and disposed of. Saudi officials called the killing rogue, though many, including the United States, believe that it was approved by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the prince, the de facto Saudi ruler, known as MBS.

Cengiz called on Biden to seek more answers from Saudi authorities over what happened to Khashoggi’s remains.

